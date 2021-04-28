Movie title sequence: "Superman" One of the most rousing and effective introductions into the world of a movie character is the swooping opening title sequence for "Superman" (1978). Beginning with a black-and-white prologue of Superman's introduction in Action Comics back in 1938, we are pulled up, up and away into space on a widescreen journey to the Man of Steel's home planet. Along the way names and titles animated through a "slit-scan" technique (similar to one used for the effects of "2001") streak past the camera, accompanied by John Williams' epic, buoyant score. Title design: R/Greenberg Associates.