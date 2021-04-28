Live

Movie title sequence: "Napoleon Dynamite"

The low-budget comedy "Napoleon Dynamite" (2004) didn't even have a credit sequence when it was picked up following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Concerned that audiences might not get when the movie takes place, the film's distributor requested a title sequence that might settle the matter. Shot in his cinematographer's basement, director Jared Hess designed the credits to hurl his audience smack into the world of high school - and what better way to stir feelings of nostalgia (of the squeamish variety) than with examples of high school cafeteria food? Music: "We're Going to be Friends" by the White Stripes.
