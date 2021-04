Movie title sequence: "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" The Pythons' 1975 Arthurian romp gleefully tore down innumerable movie clichés, starting with the film's opening titles, which featured faux Swedish subtitles ("Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretty nasti") and a certificate of authenticity signed by President Richard Nixon. Once an unseen projectionist tries to regain control, the subtitles begin to infect the main credits. Wonderfully silly.