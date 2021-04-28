Movie title sequence: "Dr. Strangelove" One of the most famous movie title sequences was for Stanley Kubrick's 1964 satire, "Dr. Strangelove." Created by graphic designer and commercial director Pablo Ferro, hand-lettered type is stacked and crowded over stock footage of military aircraft, accompanied by an airy rendition of the standard "Try a Little Tenderness." The cheeky sexual undertones of the planes engaging in a refueling pas de deux set the tone for a comedy in which sex and concerns over "precious bodily fluids" presage the end of the world.