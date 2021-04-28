Movie title sequence: "Do the Right Thing" Inspired by Ann-Margret's sprightly dance routine at the beginning of the musical "Bye Bye Birdie," director Spike Lee fashioned a stylized opening for his 1989 drama "Do the Right Thing" that briefly starts with a Branford Marsalis sax rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," before plunging headfirst into Public Enemy's "Fight the Power." The angry dance moves of Rosie Perez, performed before projections of Brooklyn townhouses, are ferocious and brimming with raw emotion. (So heated was her routine that Perez was injured and driven to tears by the end of the exhausting shoot.) Title design: Balsmeyer & Everett, Inc. Cinematography: Ernest Dickerson.