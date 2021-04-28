Movie title sequence: "Blue Valentine" The fireworks erupting in the final, heart-wrenching scene of the romantic drama "Blue Valentine" (2010) are evoked in the abstract end title sequence that follows. By layering high contrast and out-of focus firework explosions with Davi Russo's set photography of Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling, underscored by Grizzly Bear's "Alligator," the bursting imagery evokes passionate memories of an incandescent, fiery relationship which (like fireworks) burst and then fade into memory. Title design: Jim Helton.