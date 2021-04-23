Live

Mount Rushmore: A proud symbol of America

It took 14 years to carve the faces of four great presidents into Mount Rushmore. The brain-child of sculptor and Idaho native Gutzon Borglum, it was finished 75 years ago Monday. Chip Reid spoke with one of the men who took on the monumental task.
