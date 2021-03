Mount Everest dangers remembered by first American to reach summit Jim Whittaker was the first American to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Fifty years later, he spoke with CBS News's Chip Reid about his historic climb, and the dangers associated with it. Also, a seasoned mountaineer discusses how the climb has changed over the years into a commercial enterprise. To help the Sherpas and their families in the wake of the recent avalanche, visit SherpaEdFund.org and JuniperFund.org.