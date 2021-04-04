Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mother-son duo wanted in bizarre murder plot

A mother and son are on the run after allegedly planning to kill a divorce attorney. Police say they left a disturbing collection of items behind. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Michelle Sigona has the strange details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.