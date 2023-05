Mother describes bullying endured by son before suicide Earlier this month, 15-year-old Brice Butcher was found dead after going missing. The Ohio teen, who took his own life, had been bullied by his peers both on and off school grounds. Brice's mother, Karianna Miller-Butcher, and Dr. Debra Houry, the chief medical officer and deputy director for program and science at the Center for Disease Control, joined CBS News to talk about Brice's death.