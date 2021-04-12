Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mother of "affluenza" teen waives extradition

Tonya Couch will be sent back to Texas to face charges. She waived extradition during a court hearing on Tuesday, while her son Ethan met with his attorney for the first time in Mexico. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.