CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, police say
Watch Live: Biden addresses the nation on gun violence Thursday night
Amber Heard's lawyer reveals what actress said right after verdict
Email reveals plan to keep Trump in office on Jan. 6, Court records show
Michael Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels
Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID infections
Upcoming Supreme Court gun ruling looms over calls for new restrictions
Jamie Dimon: Interest rates, war will cause economic "hurricane"
What the new congressional maps tell us about the 2022 election
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Mother of 9 graduates from medical school
Determined to have both a career and family, Dr. Sarah Merrill, a mother of nine, fulfilled her dream of graduating medical school -- even if it took her decades to get there. Jamie Yuccas shares more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On