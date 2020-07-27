Mother of 4 leaves her home and family to fight COVID-19 pandemic in other states As hospitals around the country deal with staffing shortages, traveling health care workers have been called to cities hardest hit by the pandemic. When Atlanta nurse practitioner DaKoyoia Billie received an emergency request for nurses to report to New York City in March, she didn't hesitate. Now she's serving in a hospital outside of San Antonio, Texas. Mireya Villarreal shares how the long stretches away are felt by her family back home.