Analyzing the pandemic's toll on mothers and their mental health Women are slowly making job gains now that schools are reopening across the nation, but there's still a long way to go to make up for about 4.6 million jobs women lost during the pandemic. Mothers have been particularly forced to grapple with both increased child care demands and disproportionate job loss. Dr. Rebecca Mannis, a developmental psychologist, learning specialist and neuroscientist, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how that's had an impact on their mental health.