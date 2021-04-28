Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mosul family reunites after war-torn separation

When ISIS militants overran Mosul, 9-year-old Muhaiman found himself separated from his family. After finally managing to escape, he soon found himself reunited with his family in a camp for refugees. Charlie D'Agata has the story.
