Most Americans still making holiday plans despite Omicron variant The Omicron variant has been detected in dozens of states across the U.S., but CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on a new CBS News poll that indicates its spread is not deterring Americans from gathering this holiday season. Then, CBSN's Lana Zak sits down with CBS News reporter and researcher Max Bayer to discuss the latest on the Omicron variant.