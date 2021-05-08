Most Ala. Republican voters think sexual assault allegations against Roy Moore are false, poll shows Alabama's special election for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions is nearly a week away, and a new CBS News poll found that 71 percent of Alabama Republicans say the sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Roy Moore are false. Many blame Democrats and the media for the allegations. Among likely voters, Moore now leads Democrat Doug Jones 49 to 43 percent. David Begnaud reports.