Moscow says it's "ready to discuss" as U.S. seeks return of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan Russia says it is "ready to discuss" a potential deal with the U.S., which is seeking the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. The U.S. has already sent Russian officials what it calls a "substantial proposal." Reporter Mary Ilyushina explains what the next steps in negotiations will be, and how long it may take.