Moscow removes top military general after Wagner revolt; Russian mining slows Ukrainian troops General Sergei Surovikin has been removed as head of Russia's air force, the country's state media reported. Surovikin, nicknamed "General Armageddon," had not been seen in public since the Wagner Group's brief June revolt. Meanwhile, the widespread prevalence of Russian landmines is bogging down Ukraine's counteroffensive. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has more.