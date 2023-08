Moscow building hit by drone for second time in 2 days Russia is accusing Ukraine of another drone attack on Moscow. Russia's military says it downed two drones outside the capital early Tuesday and a third, which was mechanically jammed, crashed into a high-rise tower in the city that had been hit by another drone Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Russian drones targeted Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, injuring at least one person. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.