Morning sickness discovery could help bring new treatments About 7 in 10 women will experience some form of morning sickness during their first trimester of pregnancy. Extreme or severe morning sickness, a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, affects a small percentage of women, but can lead to life-threatening complications. Dr. Jessica Shepherd, the chief medical officer at Verywell Health, joins CBS News with a look at new findings that could help combat the condition.