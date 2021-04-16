Morning Rounds: Tackling concussions and back pain With growing concerns over head injuries, the CDC plans a rigorous evaluation of the risks of tackling in youth football. One study found that one in 30 football players aged five to 14 will suffer a concussion during any one season. Another problem that sidelines many elite athletes and affects millions of Americans is back spasms. But a study points to yoga and meditation as potential treatments for the painful muscle contractions. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Holly Phillips and sports medicine specialist Dr. Neil Roth join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss these health concerns and preventative measures.