Morning Rounds: Chemicals in e-cigarettes linked to lung disease A new study from Harvard researchers finds chemical flavorings in many e-cigarettes are linked to lung disease. Also, one out of five youths in the U.S. had at least one abnormal cholesterol measure. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News contributor Dr. Holly Phillips join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss those findings as well as a new treatment that could help breast cancer patients save their hair during chemotherapy.