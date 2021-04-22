Live

Morley Safer celebrated at NYC service

The life of Morley Safer was celebrated by his CBS News co-workers, friends, and family on Thursday. They gathered for a memorial in New York City, where they honored the life's work of the man who holds the record for the longest run in prime time.
