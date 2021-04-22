Morgan Freeman on "Madam Secretary" and iconic voice Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman arguably has one of the most distinctive careers and voices in Hollywood. He made a name for himself with hit movies including "The Shawshank Redemption," "Glory" and "Million Dollar Baby." Behind the camera, Freeman is one of the executive producers of the CBS political drama, "Madam Secretary." He is directing the Season 3 premiere, as well as being a guest star. Freeman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his career and his thoughts on the 2016 elections.