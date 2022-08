Morell says Trump affidavit indicates "sloppiness" in the way classified documents were handled at White House The 38-page affidavit used to justify the search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed on Friday. Robert Costa, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent, and former acting CIA director and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell discuss the heavily redacted affidavit and what it could mean for Trump.