Morell: Paris attacks were manifestation of ISIS' year-long effort The Paris attacks are just the latest in a series blamed on ISIS. ISIS claimed responsibility for last week’s twin suicide bombs in Beirut that killed more than 40 people, as well as the Russian jetliner crash over Egypt that killed 224 people. Former CIA deputy director and CBS News senior security contributor Michael Morell joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the U.S. strategy against the terror group.