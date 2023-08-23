More Trump co-defendants surrender in Georgia; debate set to go on without former president Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election interference case have begun turning themselves in to the Fulton County Jail. The former president is expected to surrender Thursday, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani could surrender as soon as Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Milwaukee, eight of Trump's GOP competitors are readying for a debate Wednesday night. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga have the latest from Atlanta. And CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has more on the debate.