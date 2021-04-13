Live

Watch CBSN Live

More than two feet of snow blanket D.C.

More than 30 inches of snow piled up in the nation's capital and surrounding areas during the first blizzard of 2016. The region surpassed its yearly snowfall average in one day. Kris Van Cleave reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.