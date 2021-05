More than a million Adélie penguins found on Antarctic islands A previously unknown supercolony of Adélie penguins was discovered on the Danger Islands off the coast of Antarctica. More than 1.5 million birds were found after NASA satellite imagery showed large amounts of penguin poop. Stony Brook Professor of Ecology and Evolution Heather Lynch was one of the senior authors of the study and joins CBSN to discuss how the colony went unnoticed.