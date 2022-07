More than 53,000 acres destroyed by wildfires in California so far this year Firefighters in California are working to put out the Oak Fire, which has burned more than 19,000 acres. In 2022, wildfires have destroyed more than 53,000 acres in California. Dan Porter, forest program director for the Nature Conservancy in California, joins CBS News to discuss the conditions causing these fires and what can be done to help protect the environment.