More than 4,200 unaccompanied minors held in border patrol custody, FEMA deployed to assist CBS News has learned that more than 4,200 unaccompanied migrant children are being held in government custody. Because of the lack of space, due in part to COVID-19 restrictions, the children are being held in short-term facilities, some of which are designed to detain adults. The Department of Homeland Security is deploying FEMA to help address the surge of minors who have crossed the border. They will help provide food, water and basic medical care. Weijia Jiang reports.