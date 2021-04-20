Live

More than 40 stars perform together at the DNC

More than 40 stars performed at the DNC on Wednesday night, including Idina Menzel, Darren Criss and Kristen Bell. They sang "What the World Needs Now" in unity against gun violence. Watch their performance here.
