More than 36 million American families to receive 2021 child tax credit A new IRS tool will help millions of low-income Americans file for their 2021 child tax credit. The monthly payments will begin July 15 and extend through the year. While Democrats are trying to make the current payments permanent, Republicans are looking to introduce their own version of the credit. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.