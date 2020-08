More than 338,000 U.S. children tested positive for coronavirus as of July, AAP finds More than 338,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus as of the end of July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Nearly 100,000 of those cases were reported in the last two weeks of the month, and more than 25 children died in July alone. The new figures come as some states, including Georgia and New York, return or make plans to return for the 2020 school year. Michael George reports.