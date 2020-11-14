More than 184,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day More than 184,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States on Friday, a fourth straight record for new infections. Hospitalizations also hit a fourth consecutive record high, reaching more than 68,000. An average of over 1,000 Americans per day have died of the virus since last weekend, and local and state leaders are imploring their residents to exercise caution as the cold winter months approach. Michael George looks at how some states are grappling with the pandemic.