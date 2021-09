More than 100 unaccompanied Afghan children in U.S. custody More than 100 Afghan children arrived in the U.S. on evacuation flights without their parents. The Department of Health and Human Services says the children represent less than 1% of Afghan arrivals, and officials are working to place the children with licensed care providers or other family members. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with details.