More than 100 killed in Baghdad Ramadan bombings

A suicide truck bomb in Baghdad left at least 115 people dead and more than 200 ahead of the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. ISIS was quick to claim responsibility. Jonathan Vigliotti has more on the attack.
