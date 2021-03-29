More states opening up COVID vaccines for all adults President Biden is urging the country to maintain mask-wearing a while longer, as more states expand vaccine eligibility to all adults. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Washington Post White House reporter Annie Linksey, and Politico congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the Biden administration's vaccine rollout and the next big legislative push for an infrastructure bill.