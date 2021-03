More questions raised over Harper Lee's "Mockingbird" sequel Fans of writer Harper Lee were excited to hear that she is planning to release an unpublished sequel to the American classic "To Kill A Mockingbird," but now friends of the author are protesting. They say she would never agree to release the book and that she is possibly being taken advantage of. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the case.