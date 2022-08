More monkeypox vaccines to be distributed in U.S. U.S. officials said additional monkeypox vaccines could be made available to the public as soon as September. This comes as the director of the CDC said she is cautiously optimistic the outbreak is slowing in the U.S. Dr. Céline Gounder, an editor at large for public health at Kaiser Health News, joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil to discuss the latest developments on the outbreak.