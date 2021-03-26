Live

More men are having plastic surgery

The number of cosmetic procedures for men has increased by more than 106 percent since 1997. Some of the most popular procedures for men include; liposuction, gynecomastia, rhinoplasty and eye-lifts. KOVR's Tony Lopez reports.
