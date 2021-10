More homes evacuated overnight as La Palma volcano continues its eruption The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on the Island of La Palma on September 19 and shows no sign of slowing, having already forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents and destroyed more than 1,800 buildings. Roxana Saberi speaks with a volcanologist who says the slow-moving lava means that there should be no real threat to human life.