Live

Watch CBSN Live

More high water expected in Midwest flooding

There are record-breaking floods along the Mississippi, Ohio and Arkansas Rivers. Winter floods are blamed for at least 22 deaths in Missouri and Illinois. As David Begnaud reports, the impact is likely to last for several more weeks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.