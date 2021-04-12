Derek Chauvin Trial
Supreme Court Reform
Coronavirus
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Coronavirus Crisis
More high water expected in Midwest flooding
There are record-breaking floods along the Mississippi, Ohio and Arkansas Rivers. Winter floods are blamed for at least 22 deaths in Missouri and Illinois. As David Begnaud reports, the impact is likely to last for several more weeks.
