More first-time moms starting families in their 40s Nationwide, the number of babies born to women 45 and older has more than tripled in the past two decades, and the average age of first-time mothers has climbed in every state. Driving this growing demographic is a combination of emphasis on career goals and advances in reproductive technology. Serena Altschul (who was over 40 when she had her daughter) reports on the increasing number of women having children later in life.