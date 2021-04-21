Live

Watch CBSN Live

More clown sightings reported across nation

Communities are on alert as mysterious clown sightings spread throughout the Southeast. The first sightings began more than a week ago in Greenville, South Carolina. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.