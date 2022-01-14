Live

More Black men facing joblessness crisis

Researchers say the toll of unemployed Black men is costing the U.S. Economy about $50 billion dollars a year. Algernon Austin, director for race and economic justice at the Economic Policy Institute, joins CBSN to discuss.
