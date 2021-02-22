More Americans have died from COVID-19 than from both World Wars, Vietnam War combined It has been almost a year since the pandemic started and while cases and hospitalizations have dropped, there is no end in sight for frontline workers. “CBS This Morning” lead national correspondent David Begnaud spoke with a funeral director in California who has been busier now than at any other point during the pandemic. He says the work has taken an emotional toll as he tries to do his best to help families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.