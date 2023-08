Moody's cuts credit ratings for 10 U.S. banks Bank stocks fell Tuesday after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the credit ratings of 10 regional banks, citing growing financial risks and strains that could erode their profitability. The move prompted new concerns over the health of the banking sector. J.D. Durkin, host for financial site TheStreet, joins CBS News to discuss how it all impacts investors and the stock market.