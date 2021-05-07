Live

Watch CBSN Live

Montana's first black mayor

Wilmot Collins is one of the Election Night winners making national headlines. The Helena, Montana mayor-elect first came to the city 23 years ago as a refugee from Liberia - and he is believed to the first African American mayor in Montana history.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.